Is Clearside Biomedical Inc’s (NASDAQ: CLSD) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 1.27 million shares of the Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) were traded, and its beta was 2.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.02, and it changed around $0.35 or 20.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $150.93M. CLSD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.87, offering almost 7.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.82% since then. We note from Clearside Biomedical Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 273.34K.

Clearside Biomedical Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CLSD as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Clearside Biomedical Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) trade information

Instantly CLSD has showed a green trend with a performance of 20.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 72.65% year-to-date, but still up 45.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) is 46.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.09 day(s).

Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD) estimates and forecasts

Clearside Biomedical Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 134.91 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 376.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.43 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Clearside Biomedical Inc to make $680k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $330k and $4k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1,242.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16,900.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.16%.

CLSD Dividends

Clearside Biomedical Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 12.

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.12% of Clearside Biomedical Inc shares, and 21.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.86%. Clearside Biomedical Inc stock is held by 59 institutions, with Carmignac Gestion being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.87% of the shares, which is about 2.4 million shares worth $2.69 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 3.49% or 2.17 million shares worth $2.43 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.38 million shares worth $1.55 million, making up 2.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.7 million shares worth around $0.78 million, which represents about 1.12% of the total shares outstanding.