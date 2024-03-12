Is Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the last trading session, 31.69 million shares of the Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) were traded, and its beta was 1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $137.67, and it changed around $2.26 or 1.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1711.65B. GOOGL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $153.78, offering almost -11.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $89.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.05% since then. We note from Alphabet Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 40.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 30.84 million.

Alphabet Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.55. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 43 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 13 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended GOOGL as a Hold, whereas 25 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alphabet Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $1.51 for the current quarter.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) trade information

Instantly GOOGL has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -1.45% year-to-date, but still up 3.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is -5.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 49.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $141.77, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 2.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOOGL is forecast to be at a low of $59 and a high of $210.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) estimates and forecasts

Alphabet Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.95 percent over the past six months and at a 16.72% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 21.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 29.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 33 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $78.58 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 32 analysts expect Alphabet Inc to make $82.79 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $69.79 billion and $74.6 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.56%. Alphabet Inc earnings are expected to increase by 17.11% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 19.25% per year for the next five years.

GOOGL Dividends

Alphabet Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 23 and April 29.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.28% of Alphabet Inc shares, and 80.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.77%. Alphabet Inc stock is held by 5,609 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.21% of the shares, which is about 486.13 million shares worth $58.19 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.08% or 418.76 million shares worth $50.13 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 185.28 million shares worth $22.18 billion, making up 3.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 141.45 million shares worth around $16.93 billion, which represents about 2.39% of the total shares outstanding.