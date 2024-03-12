Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ: IAS) Stock Forecast: By 2024, Bulls Expect $27 Per Share

In the last trading session, 2.19 million shares of the Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ:IAS) were traded, and its beta was 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.67, and it changed around $0.12 or 1.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.54B. IAS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.88, offering almost -115.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.89% since then. We note from Integral Ad Science Holding Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.56 million.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ:IAS) trade information

Instantly IAS has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -32.80% year-to-date, but still down -5.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ:IAS) is -40.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.1 day(s).