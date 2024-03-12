Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ: INFN) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 3.91 million shares of the Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) were traded, and its beta was 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.51, and it changed around -$0.11 or -2.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.04B. INFN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.80, offering almost -72.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.47% since then. We note from Infinera Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.78 million.

Infinera Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended INFN as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Infinera Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) trade information

Instantly INFN has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -5.05% year-to-date, but still down -16.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) is -13.44% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 18.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.62, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INFN is forecast to be at a low of $4.6 and a high of $9.

Infinera Corp. (INFN) estimates and forecasts

Infinera Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.13 percent over the past six months and at a 25.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -37.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -533.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $443.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Infinera Corp. to make $336.99 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.26%. Infinera Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 14.50% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

INFN Dividends

Infinera Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 06.

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.55% of Infinera Corp. shares, and 100.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.42%. Infinera Corp. stock is held by 267 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.91% of the shares, which is about 33.84 million shares worth $163.46 million.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, with 11.09% or 25.18 million shares worth $121.6 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 10.61 million shares worth $49.64 million, making up 4.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.83 million shares worth around $28.16 million, which represents about 2.57% of the total shares outstanding.