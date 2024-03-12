Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ: INDI) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.92 million shares of the Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI) were traded, and its beta was 1.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.02, and it changed around $0.21 or 3.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.29B. INDI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.04, offering almost -57.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.48% since then. We note from Indie Semiconductor Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.48 million.

Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI) trade information

Instantly INDI has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -13.44% year-to-date, but still up 3.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI) is -2.50% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.23 day(s).