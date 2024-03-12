IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE: IHS) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE:IHS) were traded, and its beta was 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.51, and it changed around $0.11 or 4.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $836.31M. IHS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.13, offering almost -303.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.37% since then. We note from IHS Holding Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 577.42K.

IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE:IHS) trade information

Instantly IHS has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -45.43% year-to-date, but still up 0.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE:IHS) is -19.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.12 day(s).