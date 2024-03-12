If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK)

In the last trading session, 1.43 million shares of the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) were traded, and its beta was 0.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.29, and it changed around $0.02 or 6.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $147.88M. NAK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.43, offering almost -48.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.59% since then. We note from Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.92 million.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NAK as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.