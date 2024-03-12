If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK)

In the last trading session, 1.43 million shares of the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) were traded, and its beta was 0.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.29, and it changed around $0.02 or 6.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $147.88M. NAK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.43, offering almost -48.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.59% since then. We note from Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.92 million.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NAK as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) trade information
Instantly NAK has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -10.15% year-to-date, but still up 5.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) is 15.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.02 day(s).
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) estimates and forecasts
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.65 percent over the past six months and at a 25.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.10%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.89%.
NAK Dividends
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 02.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.98% of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares, and 9.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.62%. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock is held by 105 institutions, with Kopernik Global Investors, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.05% of the shares, which is about 32.07 million shares worth $7.7 million.
Russell Investments Group, Ltd., with 1.47% or 7.77 million shares worth $1.86 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and TIFF Multi-Asset Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 18.27 million shares worth $5.3 million, making up 3.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, TIFF Multi-Asset Fund held roughly 1.09 million shares worth around $0.26 million, which represents about 0.21% of the total shares outstanding.