If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Baozun Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BZUN)

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the Baozun Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BZUN) were traded, and its beta was 0.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.55, and it changed around $0.11 or 4.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $142.77M. BZUN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.10, offering almost -139.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.49% since then. We note from Baozun Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 681.00K.
Baozun Inc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BZUN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Baozun Inc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter.
Baozun Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BZUN) trade information
Instantly BZUN has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -6.93% year-to-date, but still up 5.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Baozun Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BZUN) is 9.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.32 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.3, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 69.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BZUN is forecast to be at a low of $6.6 and a high of $10.
Baozun Inc ADR (BZUN) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.90%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $382.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Baozun Inc ADR to make $302.58 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $364.27 million and $262.6 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.20%.
Baozun Inc ADR earnings are expected to increase by -26.07% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 3.46% per year for the next five years.
BZUN Dividends
Baozun Inc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 21.