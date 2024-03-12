If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Baozun Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BZUN)

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the Baozun Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BZUN) were traded, and its beta was 0.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.55, and it changed around $0.11 or 4.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $142.77M. BZUN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.10, offering almost -139.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.49% since then. We note from Baozun Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 681.00K.

Baozun Inc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BZUN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Baozun Inc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter.