If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Talkspace Inc (NASDAQ: TALK) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In today’s recent session, 1.16 million shares of the Talkspace Inc (NASDAQ:TALK) have been traded, and its beta is 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.19, and it changed around $0.27 or 9.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $533.02M. TALK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.11, offering almost 2.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 81.82% since then. We note from Talkspace Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 996.79K.

Talkspace Inc (NASDAQ:TALK) trade information

Instantly TALK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 25.59% year-to-date, but still up 8.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Talkspace Inc (NASDAQ:TALK) is 30.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.31 day(s).