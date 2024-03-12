If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Klaviyo Inc (NYSE: KVYO) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 1.16 million shares of the Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.00, and it changed around -$0.22 or -0.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.47B. KVYO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.47, offering almost -57.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.28% since then. We note from Klaviyo Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) trade information

Instantly KVYO has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -10.01% year-to-date, but still down -6.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) is -11.35% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.09 day(s).