If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Klaviyo Inc (NYSE: KVYO) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 1.16 million shares of the Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.00, and it changed around -$0.22 or -0.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.47B. KVYO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.47, offering almost -57.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.28% since then. We note from Klaviyo Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.
Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) trade information
Instantly KVYO has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -10.01% year-to-date, but still down -6.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) is -11.35% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.09 day(s).
Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) estimates and forecasts
Klaviyo Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.00%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $202.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Klaviyo Inc to make $209.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.
Klaviyo Inc earnings are expected to increase by 23.92% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 26.90% per year for the next five years.
KVYO Dividends
Klaviyo Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.
Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.58% of Klaviyo Inc shares, and 44.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.47%.