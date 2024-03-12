If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 37.02 million shares of the Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) were traded, and its beta was 0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.17, and it changed around $0.09 or 2.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.24B. GRAB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.92, offering almost -23.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.4% since then. We note from Grab Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 24.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.31 million.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Instantly GRAB has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -5.93% year-to-date, but still up 3.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) is -4.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 76.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.85 day(s).