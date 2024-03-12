i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX: IAUX) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 2.43 million shares of the i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) were traded, and its beta was 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.58, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $471.63M. IAUX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.71, offering almost -71.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.15% since then. We note from i-80 Gold Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.21 million.

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) trade information

Instantly IAUX has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -10.23% year-to-date, but still up 8.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) is 14.49% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.01 day(s).