Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HYLN): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1.3 million shares of the Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) were traded, and its beta was 1.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.74, and it changed around -$0.1 or -5.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $318.79M. HYLN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.48, offering almost -42.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.11% since then. We note from Hyliion Holdings Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

Instantly HYLN has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 113.84% year-to-date, but still down -0.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) is 64.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.24 day(s).