HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE: HUYA): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 4.3 million shares of the HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE:HUYA) were traded, and its beta was 0.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.48, and it changed around $0.54 or 13.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $392.22M. HUYA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.23, offering almost 5.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.01% since then. We note from HUYA Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

HUYA Inc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.55. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended HUYA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. HUYA Inc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE:HUYA) trade information

Instantly HUYA has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 22.40% year-to-date, but still up 16.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE:HUYA) is 49.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HUYA is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $22.

HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) estimates and forecasts

HUYA Inc ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 77.78 percent over the past six months and at a 94.12% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -27.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $210.33 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect HUYA Inc ADR to make $273.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $339.36 million and $272.92 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -38.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -32.53%. HUYA Inc ADR earnings are expected to increase by 55.81% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -6.68% per year for the next five years.

HUYA Dividends

HUYA Inc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 19.

HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE:HUYA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.78% of HUYA Inc ADR shares, and 56.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.51%. HUYA Inc ADR stock is held by 129 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.07% of the shares, which is about 10.9 million shares worth $39.01 million.

Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, with 10.80% or 9.75 million shares worth $34.92 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and TIAA-CREF Funds-Emerging Markets Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 5.91 million shares worth $21.15 million, making up 6.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, TIAA-CREF Funds-Emerging Markets Equity Fund held roughly 3.78 million shares worth around $12.97 million, which represents about 4.19% of the total shares outstanding.