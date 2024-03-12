How To Invest In RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 1.76 million shares of the RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.93, and it changed around $0.07 or 3.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.94B. RLX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.00, offering almost -55.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.98% since then. We note from RLX Technology Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.69 million.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) trade information

Instantly RLX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.76% on intraday trading today. On the other hand, RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) is 3.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 48.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.62 day(s).