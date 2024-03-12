How To Invest In Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OTLK) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) were traded, and its beta was 0.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.39, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $101.74M. OTLK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.03, offering almost -420.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.72% since then. We note from Outlook Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.00 million.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information

Instantly OTLK has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -0.79% year-to-date, but still down -7.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) is -12.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.64 day(s).