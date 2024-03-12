Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) Stock Forecast: $8 Per Share In 2024 With Positive Signs

In the last trading session, 5.22 million shares of the Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE:HIMS) were traded, and its beta was 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.47, and it changed around $0.21 or 1.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.10B. HIMS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.89, offering almost -2.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.95% since then. We note from Hims & Hers Health Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.13 million.

Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE:HIMS) trade information

Instantly HIMS has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 62.58% year-to-date, but still down -1.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE:HIMS) is 46.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.55 day(s).