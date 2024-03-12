Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 1.2 million shares of the Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) were traded, and its beta was 1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.56, and it changed around -$1.42 or -7.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $683.61M. GRPN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.52, offering almost -11.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 83.54% since then. We note from Groupon Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 799.97K.

Groupon Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.33. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended GRPN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Groupon Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter.

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) trade information

Instantly GRPN has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 36.76% year-to-date, but still down -3.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) is 6.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GRPN is forecast to be at a low of $29 and a high of $30.

Groupon Inc (GRPN) estimates and forecasts

Groupon Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 45.85 percent over the past six months and at a 55.45% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 128.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 87.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -14.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $136.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Groupon Inc to make $119.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $148.16 million and $121.61 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.70%.

Groupon Inc earnings are expected to increase by 68.41% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 0.90% per year for the next five years.

GRPN Dividends

Groupon Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 15.

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.72% of Groupon Inc shares, and 80.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.11%. Groupon Inc stock is held by 139 institutions, with Pale Fire Capital Se being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 21.50% of the shares, which is about 6.72 million shares worth $39.7 million.

Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc., with 6.48% or 2.03 million shares worth $11.97 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.7 million shares worth $4.13 million, making up 2.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF held roughly 0.36 million shares worth around $1.94 million, which represents about 1.15% of the total shares outstanding.