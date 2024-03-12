GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.28 million shares of the GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.35, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.90B. GDRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.37, offering almost -27.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.67% since then. We note from GoodRx Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.73 million.

GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX) trade information

Instantly GDRX has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 9.70% year-to-date, but still down -9.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX) is 12.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.51 day(s).