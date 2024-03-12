Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX: GROY) Stock Forecast 2024: $8 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 1.33 million shares of the Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX:GROY) were traded, and its beta was 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.09, and it changed around $0.2 or 10.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $304.55M. GROY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.48, offering almost -18.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.54% since then. We note from Gold Royalty Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 573.40K.
Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX:GROY) trade information
Instantly GROY has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 42.18% year-to-date, but still up 13.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX:GROY) is 55.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.92 day(s).
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GROY is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $8.
Gold Royalty Corp (GROY) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -100.00% in the next quarter.
GROY Dividends
Gold Royalty Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 25 and March 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.96 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 0.96% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.
Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX:GROY)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.63% of Gold Royalty Corp shares, and 8.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.56%. Gold Royalty Corp stock is held by 49 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.76% of the shares, which is about 5.43 million shares worth $9.6 million.
Bank of Montreal/Can/, with 1.77% or 2.55 million shares worth $4.51 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 4.94 million shares worth $6.32 million, making up 3.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF held roughly 51444.0 shares worth around $75108.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.