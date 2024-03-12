Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX: GROY) Stock Forecast 2024: $8 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 1.33 million shares of the Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX:GROY) were traded, and its beta was 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.09, and it changed around $0.2 or 10.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $304.55M. GROY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.48, offering almost -18.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.54% since then. We note from Gold Royalty Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 573.40K.

Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX:GROY) trade information

Instantly GROY has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 42.18% year-to-date, but still up 13.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX:GROY) is 55.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.92 day(s).