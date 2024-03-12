Gold Resource Corp (AMEX: GORO) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 2.03 million shares of the Gold Resource Corp (AMEX:GORO) were traded, and its beta was 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.40, and it changed around $0.08 or 23.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.12M. GORO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.19, offering almost -197.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.0% since then. We note from Gold Resource Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 536.91K.

Gold Resource Corp (AMEX:GORO) trade information

Instantly GORO has showed a green trend with a performance of 23.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 5.32% year-to-date, but still up 50.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gold Resource Corp (AMEX:GORO) is 59.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.47 day(s).