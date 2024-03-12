Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In today’s recent session, 2.64 million shares of the Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.93, and it changed around -$0.86 or -5.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.36B. GFI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.78, offering almost -19.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.94% since then. We note from Gold Fields Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.77 million.
Gold Fields Ltd ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, based on a mean score of 3.27. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GFI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gold Fields Ltd ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.
Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI) trade information
Instantly GFI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 3.22% year-to-date, but still up 1.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI) is 10.72% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.42 day(s).
Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) estimates and forecasts
Gold Fields Ltd ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 19.69 percent over the past six months and at a 5.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.10%.
Gold Fields Ltd ADR earnings are expected to increase by 12.03% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 9.40% per year for the next five years.
GFI Dividends
Gold Fields Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.76 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.41. It is important to note, however, that the 2.76% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.
Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Gold Fields Ltd ADR shares, and 22.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.91%. Gold Fields Ltd ADR stock is held by 371 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.49% of the shares, which is about 40.1 million shares worth $554.65 million.
Blackrock Inc., with 1.77% or 15.79 million shares worth $218.42 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 41.26 million shares worth $448.13 million, making up 4.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF held roughly 8.18 million shares worth around $103.33 million, which represents about 0.92% of the total shares outstanding.