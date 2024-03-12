Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VINO) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 1.83 million shares of the Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VINO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.48, and it changed around -$0.06 or -11.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.49M. VINO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.00, offering almost -3233.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.75% since then. We note from Gaucho Group Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 32810.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 79.25K.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VINO) trade information

Instantly VINO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -11.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -18.64% year-to-date, but still down -13.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VINO) is 2.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 52840.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.57 day(s).