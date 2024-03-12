Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT)

In the last trading session, 1.25 million shares of the EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) were traded, and its beta was 1.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.87, and it changed around -$1.53 or -6.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.12B. EYPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.99, offering almost -35.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 90.34% since then. We note from EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) trade information

Instantly EYPT has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -1.04% year-to-date, but still down -11.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) is -21.46% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.59 day(s).