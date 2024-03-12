Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK)

In the last trading session, 10.85 million shares of the Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) were traded, and its beta was 1.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.17, and it changed around $0.28 or 14.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $433.33M. EXK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.55, offering almost -109.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.56% since then. We note from Endeavour Silver Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.16 million.

Endeavour Silver Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended EXK as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Endeavour Silver Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.