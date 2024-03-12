Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Alto Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ: ALTO)

In today’s recent session, 1.31 million shares of the Alto Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:ALTO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.01, and it changed around -$0.21 or -9.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $145.00M. ALTO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.97, offering almost -147.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.3% since then. We note from Alto Ingredients Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 779.78K.
Alto Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:ALTO) trade information
Instantly ALTO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.68% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -24.62% year-to-date, but still down -7.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alto Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:ALTO) is 1.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.2 day(s).
Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO) estimates and forecasts
Alto Ingredients Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.92 percent over the past six months and at a 70.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 21.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -110.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.10%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $282.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Alto Ingredients Inc to make $303 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $313.89 million and $317.3 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -10.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.50%. Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.81%.
Alto Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:ALTO)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.12% of Alto Ingredients Inc shares, and 44.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.76%. Alto Ingredients Inc stock is held by 132 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.02% of the shares, which is about 3.81 million shares worth $11.01 million.
Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc., with 2.46% or 1.87 million shares worth $5.41 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.66 million shares worth $7.67 million, making up 3.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF held roughly 1.15 million shares worth around $2.31 million, which represents about 1.52% of the total shares outstanding.