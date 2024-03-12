Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Snap Inc Stocks (NYSE: SNAP)

In the last trading session, 23.89 million shares of the Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) were traded, and its beta was 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.87, and it changed around -$0.52 or -4.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.59B. SNAP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.90, offering almost -50.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.78% since then. We note from Snap Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 27.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 32.75 million.

Snap Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.77. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 9 out of 36 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 20 recommended SNAP as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Snap Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) trade information

Instantly SNAP has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -29.89% year-to-date, but still up 7.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) is 6.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 60.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.68, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 61.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SNAP is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $100.

Snap Inc (SNAP) estimates and forecasts

Snap Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 26.41 percent over the past six months and at a 77.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -600.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 33 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.12 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 33 analysts expect Snap Inc to make $1.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.01 billion and $1.05 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.22%.

SNAP Dividends

Snap Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29.

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.03% of Snap Inc shares, and 56.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.80%. Snap Inc stock is held by 787 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.50% of the shares, which is about 157.36 million shares worth $1.86 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 6.61% or 90.46 million shares worth $1.07 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 71.66 million shares worth $814.06 million, making up 5.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 31.59 million shares worth around $374.05 million, which represents about 2.31% of the total shares outstanding.