Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ: UROY)

In the last trading session, 1.29 million shares of the Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) were traded, and its beta was 1.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.58, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $290.87M. UROY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.76, offering almost -45.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.84% since then. We note from Uranium Royalty Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.84 million.

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) trade information

Instantly UROY has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -4.44% year-to-date, but still up 1.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) is -13.71% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.59 day(s).