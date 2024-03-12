Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX)

In the last trading session, 1.67 million shares of the Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) were traded, and its beta was 2.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.94, and it changed around -$0.49 or -2.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.06B. MGNX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.88, offering almost -29.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.68% since then. We note from Macrogenics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22 million.

Macrogenics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.45. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended MGNX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Macrogenics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.58 for the current quarter.

Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) trade information

Instantly MGNX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 76.09% year-to-date, but still down -18.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) is -7.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.67, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -1.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MGNX is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $32.

Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) estimates and forecasts

Macrogenics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 230.86 percent over the past six months and at a 11.06% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 4.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -164.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $16.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Macrogenics Inc to make $16.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -34.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 48.88%.

MGNX Dividends

Macrogenics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13.

Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.66% of Macrogenics Inc shares, and 100.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.73%. Macrogenics Inc stock is held by 198 institutions, with Bellevue Group AG being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.51% of the shares, which is about 9.61 million shares worth $51.41 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.68% or 6.0 million shares worth $32.08 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.88 million shares worth $10.03 million, making up 3.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held roughly 1.81 million shares worth around $9.66 million, which represents about 2.92% of the total shares outstanding.