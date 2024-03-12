Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY)

In today’s recent session, 2.74 million shares of the Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.60, and it changed around -$0.33 or -4.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.71B. HMY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.00, offering almost -5.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.39% since then. We note from Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.99 million.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 4.38. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended HMY as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.