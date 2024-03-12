Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DOYU)

In the last trading session, 1.38 million shares of the DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DOYU) were traded, and its beta was 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.76, and it changed around $0.04 or 4.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $243.03M. DOYU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.29, offering almost -69.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.89% since then. We note from DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 917.50K.
DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 4.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DOYU as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.
DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DOYU) trade information
Instantly DOYU has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -20.00% year-to-date, but still up 5.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DOYU) is 5.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 24.7 day(s).
DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (DOYU) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -24.80%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $171.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR to make $184.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $239.84 million and $207.65 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -28.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -11.30%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.72%. DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR earnings are expected to increase by 310.89% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 36.31% per year for the next five years.
DOYU Dividends
DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 18 and March 22.
DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.75% of DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR shares, and 18.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.81%. DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR stock is held by 72 institutions, with Oasis Management Co Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.02% of the shares, which is about 12.87 million shares worth $13.51 million.
Pentwater Capital Management Lp, with 2.26% or 7.23 million shares worth $7.59 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 2.14 million shares worth $2.57 million, making up 0.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.88 million shares worth around $2.25 million, which represents about 0.59% of the total shares outstanding.