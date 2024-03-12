Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DOYU)

In the last trading session, 1.38 million shares of the DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DOYU) were traded, and its beta was 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.76, and it changed around $0.04 or 4.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $243.03M. DOYU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.29, offering almost -69.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.89% since then. We note from DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 917.50K.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 4.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DOYU as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.