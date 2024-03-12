Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE: BTI)

In today’s recent session, 1.14 million shares of the British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.54, and it changed around $0.5 or 1.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $68.12B. BTI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.65, offering almost -23.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.17% since then. We note from British American Tobacco Plc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.93 million.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BTI as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. British American Tobacco Plc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.