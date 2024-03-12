Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA)

In today’s recent session, 3.89 million shares of the Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $184.96, and it changed around -$7.53 or -3.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $112.85B. BA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $267.54, offering almost -44.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $176.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.71% since then. We note from Boeing Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.60 million.

Boeing Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.75. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 7 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended BA as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Boeing Co. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) trade information

Instantly BA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -29.04% year-to-date, but still down -8.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) is -11.59% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $238.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BA is forecast to be at a low of $175 and a high of $298.

Boeing Co. (BA) estimates and forecasts

Boeing Co. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.35 percent over the past six months and at a 143.89% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 86.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 170.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.01 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 21 analysts expect Boeing Co. to make $20.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.50%.

Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.08% of Boeing Co. shares, and 65.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.53%. Boeing Co. stock is held by 2,829 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 7.95% of the shares, which is about 48.5 million shares worth $8.94 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.01% or 36.65 million shares worth $6.76 billion as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 18.99 million shares worth $3.5 billion, making up 3.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 13.89 million shares worth around $2.56 billion, which represents about 2.28% of the total shares outstanding.