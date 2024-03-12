Future Outlook And Standard BioTools Inc Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 1.76 million shares of the Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) were traded, and its beta was 1.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.75, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $797.83M. LAB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.16, offering almost -14.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.91% since then. We note from Standard BioTools Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.70 million.

Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) trade information

Instantly LAB has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 24.43% year-to-date, but still up 6.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) is 16.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.1 day(s).