Future Outlook And Matterport Inc Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 1.7 million shares of the Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) were traded, and its beta was 1.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.96, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $609.38M. MTTR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.78, offering almost -92.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.12% since then. We note from Matterport Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.40 million.

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) trade information

Instantly MTTR has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -27.14% year-to-date, but still down -2.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) is -16.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.57 day(s).