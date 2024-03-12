Future Outlook And ClearOne Inc Stock Price Performance

In today’s recent session, 93.73 million shares of the ClearOne Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.15, and it changed around $1.24 or 137.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $51.51M. CLRO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.49, offering almost 30.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.63, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 70.7% since then. We note from ClearOne Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 154.87K.

ClearOne Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CLRO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ClearOne Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.