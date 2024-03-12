Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: YMM): Stock Forecast For 2024 Still Looks Weak With A -59.65% Decline

In today’s recent session, 1.96 million shares of the Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.89, and it changed around $0.17 or 2.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.57B. YMM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.30, offering almost -20.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.41, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.48% since then. We note from Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.91 million.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM) trade information

Instantly YMM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.46% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -1.78% year-to-date, but still up 4.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM) is 12.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.39 day(s).