Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.91 million shares of the Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) were traded, and its beta was 2.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.36, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.64B. ULCC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.80, offering almost -60.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.66% since then. We note from Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.83 million.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) trade information

Instantly ULCC has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 34.80% year-to-date, but still down -3.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) is 0.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.82 day(s).