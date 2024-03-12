Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 3.72 million shares of the Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) were traded, and its beta was 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.15, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.27B. FL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.00, offering almost -94.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.55% since then. We note from Foot Locker Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.74 million.

Foot Locker Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.42. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended FL as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Foot Locker Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter.

Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) trade information

Instantly FL has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -22.47% year-to-date, but still down -28.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) is -17.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.47, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FL is forecast to be at a low of $15 and a high of $120.

Foot Locker Inc (FL) estimates and forecasts

Foot Locker Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 33.13 percent over the past six months and at a 20.42% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -62.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.89 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Foot Locker Inc to make $1.87 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -4.90%.

FL Dividends

Foot Locker Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 17 and May 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.97 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 4.97% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.58% of Foot Locker Inc shares, and 108.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.39%. Foot Locker Inc stock is held by 395 institutions, with Vesa Equity Investment S.a R.l. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.18% of the shares, which is about 11.47 million shares worth $310.91 million.

FMR, LLC, with 12.13% or 11.42 million shares worth $309.51 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 5.52 million shares worth $95.72 million, making up 5.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held roughly 4.42 million shares worth around $118.7 million, which represents about 4.69% of the total shares outstanding.