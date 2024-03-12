Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) Shares Could Drop Up To -200.21%

In the last trading session, 4.76 million shares of the Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) were traded, and its beta was 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.99, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.88B. FSLY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.87, offering almost -84.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.01% since then. We note from Fastly Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.88 million.

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) trade information

Instantly FSLY has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -21.40% year-to-date, but still down -2.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) is -39.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.85 day(s).