Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) Shares Could Drop Up To -200.21%

In the last trading session, 4.76 million shares of the Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) were traded, and its beta was 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.99, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.88B. FSLY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.87, offering almost -84.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.01% since then. We note from Fastly Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.88 million.
Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) trade information
Instantly FSLY has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -21.40% year-to-date, but still down -2.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) is -39.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.85 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.58, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FSLY is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $42.
Fastly Inc (FSLY) estimates and forecasts
Fastly Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.17 percent over the past six months and at a 82.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.60%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $133.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Fastly Inc to make $140.59 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $117.56 million and $122.83 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.50%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -25.28%. Fastly Inc earnings are expected to increase by 80.49% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.
FSLY Dividends
Fastly Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 06.
Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.85% of Fastly Inc shares, and 77.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.35%. Fastly Inc stock is held by 362 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.56% of the shares, which is about 12.35 million shares worth $194.76 million.
Blackrock Inc., with 7.65% or 9.89 million shares worth $155.97 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.44 million shares worth $54.27 million, making up 2.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.95 million shares worth around $46.53 million, which represents about 2.28% of the total shares outstanding.