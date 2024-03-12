Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DUO) Shares Are Heading Higher

In today’s recent session, 2.17 million shares of the Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DUO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.71, and it changed around $0.04 or 6.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.06M. DUO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.55, offering almost -3639.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.48, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.39% since then. We note from Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DUO) trade information

Instantly DUO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.41% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 5.62% year-to-date, but still up 24.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DUO) is 14.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9250.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).