Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 1.55 million shares of the Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.36, and it changed around $0.13 or 0.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.21B. EPRT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.39, offering almost -4.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.49, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.2% since then. We note from Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.31 million.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.42. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended EPRT as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) trade information

Instantly EPRT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.54% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -0.76% year-to-date, but still up 3.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) is 3.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EPRT is forecast to be at a low of $29 and a high of $29.5.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) estimates and forecasts

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.40 percent over the past six months and at a 7.88% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -20.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $100.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc to make $104.88 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $83.69 million and $86.52 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.37%. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc earnings are expected to increase by -8.87% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 26.82% per year for the next five years.

EPRT Dividends

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 24 and April 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.42 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.12. It is important to note, however, that the 4.42% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.40% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc shares, and 103.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.28%. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc stock is held by 399 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 17.68% of the shares, which is about 27.58 million shares worth $649.32 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 15.77% or 24.6 million shares worth $578.98 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 10.53 million shares worth $227.84 million, making up 6.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held roughly 6.27 million shares worth around $153.97 million, which represents about 4.02% of the total shares outstanding.