Enhabit Inc (NYSE: EHAB): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 1.19 million shares of the Enhabit Inc (NYSE:EHAB) were traded, and its beta was 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.89, and it changed around -$0.45 or -4.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $495.49M. EHAB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.59, offering almost -47.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.01% since then. We note from Enhabit Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 595.35K.

Enhabit Inc (NYSE:EHAB) trade information

Instantly EHAB has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -4.44% year-to-date, but still up 20.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enhabit Inc (NYSE:EHAB) is 11.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.5 day(s).