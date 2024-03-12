EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ: SATS): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 2.34 million shares of the EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) were traded, and its beta was 0.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.25, and it changed around $1.47 or 10.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.14B. SATS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.80, offering almost -62.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.51% since then. We note from EchoStar Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.79 million.

EchoStar Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.33. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SATS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. EchoStar Corp is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) trade information

Instantly SATS has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -7.97% year-to-date, but still up 16.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) is 12.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.49 day(s).

EchoStar Corp (SATS) estimates and forecasts

EchoStar Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.47 percent over the past six months and at a -182.84% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -15.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -162.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -261.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.08 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect EchoStar Corp to make $4.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $448 million and $452.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 811.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 797.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -71.75%.

SATS Dividends

EchoStar Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 06 and May 10.

EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.62% of EchoStar Corp shares, and 31.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.79%. EchoStar Corp stock is held by 248 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.29% of the shares, which is about 4.44 million shares worth $77.06 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.49% or 3.43 million shares worth $59.51 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.11 million shares worth $19.19 million, making up 3.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 0.89 million shares worth around $15.35 million, which represents about 2.45% of the total shares outstanding.