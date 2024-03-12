Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) were traded, and its beta was 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.55, and it changed around $0.39 or 1.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.07B. DYN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.27, offering almost -18.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.95% since then. We note from Dyne Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.07 million.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended DYN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Dyne Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.77 for the current quarter.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) trade information

Instantly DYN has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 92.11% year-to-date, but still down -7.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) is 12.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.5, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -24.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DYN is forecast to be at a low of $18 and a high of $23.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) estimates and forecasts

Dyne Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 132.70 percent over the past six months and at a 21.77% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 29.60% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -106.26%.

DYN Dividends

Dyne Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 05.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.05% of Dyne Therapeutics Inc shares, and 93.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.47%. Dyne Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 186 institutions, with Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 16.20% of the shares, which is about 9.89 million shares worth $111.21 million.

MPM Asset Management, LLC, with 8.11% or 4.95 million shares worth $55.7 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.45 million shares worth $16.35 million, making up 2.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 0.99 million shares worth around $11.26 million, which represents about 1.62% of the total shares outstanding.