Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 11.8 million shares of the Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) were traded, and its beta was 1.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.82, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.62B. DNN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.15, offering almost -18.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.45% since then. We note from Denison Mines Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.11 million.

Denison Mines Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.57. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DNN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Denison Mines Corp is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.