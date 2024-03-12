Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 11.8 million shares of the Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) were traded, and its beta was 1.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.82, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.62B. DNN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.15, offering almost -18.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.45% since then. We note from Denison Mines Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.11 million.
Denison Mines Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.57. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DNN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Denison Mines Corp is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.
Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) trade information
Instantly DNN has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 2.82% year-to-date, but still down -1.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) is -9.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 41.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.8 day(s).
Denison Mines Corp (DNN) estimates and forecasts
Denison Mines Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 27.27 percent over the past six months and at a -114.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 142.90%, up from the previous year.
DNN Dividends
Denison Mines Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 13.
Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.37% of Denison Mines Corp shares, and 49.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.87%. Denison Mines Corp stock is held by 255 institutions, with Alps Advisors Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 6.15% of the shares, which is about 54.77 million shares worth $99.68 million.
Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 5.50% or 49.01 million shares worth $89.2 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 45.63 million shares worth $83.05 million, making up 5.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Sprott Uranium Miners ETF held roughly 42.5 million shares worth around $77.35 million, which represents about 4.77% of the total shares outstanding.