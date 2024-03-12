Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 2.7 million shares of the Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.13, and it changed around -$0.55 or -1.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.10B. DAL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.81, offering almost -18.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.37% since then. We note from Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.03 million.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.22. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 7 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DAL as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Delta Air Lines, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) trade information

Instantly DAL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 4.72% year-to-date, but still up 0.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is 4.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.66, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DAL is forecast to be at a low of $38 and a high of $77.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) estimates and forecasts

Delta Air Lines, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.16 percent over the past six months and at a 5.12% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 44.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -14.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.53 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. to make $15.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.84 billion and $14.61 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.80%. Delta Air Lines, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 3.24% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 20.12% per year for the next five years.

DAL Dividends

Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 11 and April 15. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.71 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.30. It is important to note, however, that the 0.71% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.34% of Delta Air Lines, Inc. shares, and 70.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.70%. Delta Air Lines, Inc. stock is held by 1,372 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 11.19% of the shares, which is about 71.98 million shares worth $3.03 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.22% or 40.0 million shares worth $1.68 billion as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 20.23 million shares worth $852.02 million, making up 3.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 15.67 million shares worth around $660.21 million, which represents about 2.44% of the total shares outstanding.