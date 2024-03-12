Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In today’s recent session, 1.1 million shares of the Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) have been traded, and its beta is 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $117.37, and it changed around $1.51 or 1.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $82.90B. DELL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $131.06, offering almost -11.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $35.96, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 69.36% since then. We note from Dell Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.04 million.

Instantly DELL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 53.42% year-to-date, but still down -0.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) is 36.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.88, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -80.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DELL is forecast to be at a low of $41 and a high of $125.

Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) estimates and forecasts

Dell Technologies Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 62.65 percent over the past six months and at a 2.66% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -7.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $21.64 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Dell Technologies Inc to make $23.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.70%.

Dell Technologies Inc earnings are expected to increase by 6.04% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 0.81% per year for the next five years.

DELL Dividends

Dell Technologies Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 30 and June 03. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.26 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.48. It is important to note, however, that the 1.26% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.80% of Dell Technologies Inc shares, and 69.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.03%. Dell Technologies Inc stock is held by 1,154 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.71% of the shares, which is about 17.06 million shares worth $922.89 million.

Dodge & Cox Inc, with 6.51% or 16.56 million shares worth $896.28 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 11.81 million shares worth $638.79 million, making up 4.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7.59 million shares worth around $410.81 million, which represents about 2.99% of the total shares outstanding.