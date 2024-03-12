Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE: DQ) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 3.45 million shares of the Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE:DQ) were traded, and its beta was 0.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.92, and it changed around $0.87 or 3.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.17B. DQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.03, offering almost -83.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.18% since then. We note from Daqo New Energy Corp ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 million.
Daqo New Energy Corp ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.18. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DQ as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.
Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE:DQ) trade information
Instantly DQ has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 8.72% year-to-date, but still up 26.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE:DQ) is 48.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.64 day(s).
Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ) estimates and forecasts
Daqo New Energy Corp ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.89 percent over the past six months and at a -27.76% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.50%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 55.83%.
DQ Dividends
Daqo New Energy Corp ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29.
Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE:DQ)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.73% of Daqo New Energy Corp ADR shares, and 44.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.72%. Daqo New Energy Corp ADR stock is held by 290 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.84% of the shares, which is about 2.97 million shares worth $117.79 million.
Blackrock Inc., with 3.53% or 2.73 million shares worth $108.27 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 1.35 million shares worth $49.86 million, making up 1.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 0.78 million shares worth around $30.4 million, which represents about 1.01% of the total shares outstanding.