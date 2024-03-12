Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE: DQ) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 3.45 million shares of the Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE:DQ) were traded, and its beta was 0.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.92, and it changed around $0.87 or 3.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.17B. DQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.03, offering almost -83.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.18% since then. We note from Daqo New Energy Corp ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 million.

Daqo New Energy Corp ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.18. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DQ as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.