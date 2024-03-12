CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 0.89 million shares of the CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) were traded, and its beta was 1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.51, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $168.14M. CTMX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.86, offering almost -13.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.57% since then. We note from CytomX Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 769.24K.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 3.12. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CTMX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CytomX Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) trade information

Instantly CTMX has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 61.94% year-to-date, but still down -8.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) is 71.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.2, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CTMX is forecast to be at a low of $3.2 and a high of $3.2.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) estimates and forecasts

CytomX Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 80.58 percent over the past six months and at a 100.66% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 93.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 79.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $21.04 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics Inc to make $20.92 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $946k and $23.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2,124.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -11.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.43%. CytomX Therapeutics Inc earnings are expected to increase by -2915.57% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -0.90% per year for the next five years.

CTMX Dividends

CytomX Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 11.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.42% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc shares, and 49.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.90%. CytomX Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 82 institutions, with Tang Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.89% of the shares, which is about 6.6 million shares worth $11.35 million.

BVF Inc., with 9.88% or 6.6 million shares worth $11.34 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.18 million shares worth $3.75 million, making up 3.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.95 million shares worth around $1.63 million, which represents about 1.42% of the total shares outstanding.